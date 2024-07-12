Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PTA opened at $19.98 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund
About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.
