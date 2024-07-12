Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.67.

CHRS opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $184.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after buying an additional 932,476 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 61,722 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 47,290 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 337,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

