Comerica (CMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMA opened at $55.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $51.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

