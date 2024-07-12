Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

