Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.