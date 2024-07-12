Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 631 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 147.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,153,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after buying an additional 904,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,604,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,804,000 after purchasing an additional 642,064 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 833,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 540,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,523,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $40.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

