Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $51,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $96.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $96.33. The company has a market cap of $646.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

