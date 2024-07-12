Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Constellium stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. Constellium has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Constellium by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

