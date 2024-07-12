Contrasting LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) & Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and LightPath Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $992.23 million 0.01 -$275.83 million ($7.80) -0.03 LightPath Technologies $32.93 million 1.51 -$4.05 million ($0.18) -7.11

LightPath Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxeon Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and LightPath Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 4 6 0 0 1.60 LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.41, indicating a potential upside of 1,730.60%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.38%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -37.92% -390.12% -32.72% LightPath Technologies -19.72% -18.97% -12.16%

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.