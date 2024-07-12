Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) PT Lowered to $38.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRBG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

