Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $925.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $850.00 to $925.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $846.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $827.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $752.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $530.56 and a 12-month high of $896.67. The company has a market cap of $375.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,833,870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,916,118,000 after purchasing an additional 473,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,628,694,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,824,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,802,147,000 after buying an additional 285,533 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,630,000 after buying an additional 3,100,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,581,000 after buying an additional 85,398 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

