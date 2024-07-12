CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,321 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company's stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

