Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBRL. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $910.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,107,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,337,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $10,727,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 125,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

