Critical Review: Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) & Metallus (NYSE:MTUS)

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) and Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Aperam has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metallus has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aperam and Metallus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aperam $7.13 billion 0.28 $219.71 million $0.75 36.41 Metallus $1.36 billion 0.67 $69.40 million $1.68 12.30

Analyst Ratings

Aperam has higher revenue and earnings than Metallus. Metallus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aperam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aperam and Metallus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aperam 1 0 0 0 1.00 Metallus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Aperam and Metallus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aperam 0.81% 1.37% 0.76% Metallus 5.81% 13.06% 8.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Metallus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Aperam shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Metallus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Metallus beats Aperam on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aperam

Aperam S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys. It is also involved in the management of direct sales of stainless steel products from production facilities; distribution of its products; and the provision of transformation services that include value added and customized steel solutions. In addition, the company designs, produces, and transforms various specialty alloys and other specific stainless steels in forms, such as bars, semis, cold-rolled strips, wire and wire rods, and plates in a range on grades. Further, it engages in the trading, processing, and recycling of raw materials, such as superalloys and titanium; provides Recyco, an electric arc furnace recycling facility that retrieves dust and sludge to recycle stainless steel raw materials and reduce waste; and produces wood and charcoal from cultivated eucalyptus forests. The company serves customers in aerospace, automotive, catering, construction, household appliances, electrical engineering, industrial processes, medical, and oil and gas industries. It distributes its products through a network of steel service centers, transformation facilities, and sales offices. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

