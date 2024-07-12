Critical Review: Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) vs. BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 1.31% 7.22% 1.08% BAB 15.23% 17.54% 12.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and BAB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $672.49 million 0.18 $6.14 million $0.81 22.20 BAB $3.51 million 1.68 $470,000.00 $0.07 11.60

Dividends

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meritage Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Meritage Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Meritage Hospitality Group pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BAB pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Meritage Hospitality Group and BAB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meritage Hospitality Group presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.48%. Given Meritage Hospitality Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Meritage Hospitality Group is more favorable than BAB.

Volatility and Risk

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meritage Hospitality Group beats BAB on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. It is also involved in franchising activities. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About BAB

(Get Free Report)

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. The company's SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. BAB, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.