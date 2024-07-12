CrowdStrike Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 67,384 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 50,694 call options.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.35.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $370.43 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.92, a PEG ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.