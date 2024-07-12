Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,782. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

AYI opened at $243.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.61 and a 200 day moving average of $246.69. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.49 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.