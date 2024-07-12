Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,676 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,215,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $175,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,000 shares of company stock worth $9,357,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $72.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.88, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

