Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 5,026 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $47.84 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

