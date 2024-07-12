Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,678,000 after buying an additional 125,450 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,686,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,488,000 after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,353,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,220,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,983,000 after acquiring an additional 69,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

