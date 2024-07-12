Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,115,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,210,000 after acquiring an additional 706,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150,282 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 77,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in ONEOK by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 195,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

