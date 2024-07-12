Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,008 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 90.5% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1,884.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 992 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BUD opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

