Csenge Advisory Group Buys 249 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Workday were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,672 shares of company stock valued at $103,096,914 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $226.81 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.