Csenge Advisory Group Buys 482 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 163.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $120.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.43. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $120.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

