Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.05% of iShares CMBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,296,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 336,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMBS opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.