Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 2,058 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.5 %

MU opened at $130.23 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $783,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,483,154.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,483,154.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,449. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

