Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after purchasing an additional 609,911 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,515,000 after acquiring an additional 983,799 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,087,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 710,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

