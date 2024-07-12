Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,676,000 after buying an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.