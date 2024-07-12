Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,513.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,215,000 after buying an additional 787,704 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,742,000 after acquiring an additional 628,889 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,131.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,410,000 after acquiring an additional 410,621 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,142,000 after purchasing an additional 247,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,913,000 after purchasing an additional 155,333 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $121.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $121.57.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

