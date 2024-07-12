Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

