Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 263,659 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,919,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,988,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 548.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 94,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,132,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $106.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.85. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $111.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

