Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,127,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 37.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $289.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.49 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.