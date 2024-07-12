Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,435 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,645 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,380,000 after acquiring an additional 517,446 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,197,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,114 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $958,105,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $104.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $105.29. The company has a market cap of $170.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

