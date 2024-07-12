Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,573,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,567.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,393.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,285.64. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $804.28 and a 12-month high of $1,575.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,319.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

