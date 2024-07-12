Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,560,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $270.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.79. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $212.39 and a 1-year high of $270.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

