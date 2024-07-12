Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $326,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 113,653 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CINF opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $124.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

