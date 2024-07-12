Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned 1.12% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 609.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after buying an additional 484,810 shares in the last quarter.

FDEM stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

