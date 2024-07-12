Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

