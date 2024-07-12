Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,844 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 2.2 %

FDX opened at $299.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $302.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

