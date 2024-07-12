Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,555,000 after acquiring an additional 648,150 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,005,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7,161.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 548,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 540,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 506,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

TIP opened at $107.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

