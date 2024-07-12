Csenge Advisory Group Has $223,000 Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 949,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,085,000 after purchasing an additional 600,547 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,030,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,499,000 after purchasing an additional 522,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10,178.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 346,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

MAA opened at $140.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 123.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.