Csenge Advisory Group Has $263,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Kroger were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1,401.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.