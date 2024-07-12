Csenge Advisory Group Has $284,000 Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT opened at $18.74 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -624.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

