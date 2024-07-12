Csenge Advisory Group Has $288,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $79,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $66,279,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $47,950,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $163.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $164.68. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.