Csenge Advisory Group Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

