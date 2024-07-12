Csenge Advisory Group Has $333,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after buying an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 369.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 41,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.55.

ODFL opened at $186.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.11 and a 200 day moving average of $199.01. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

