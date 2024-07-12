Csenge Advisory Group Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,217,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

