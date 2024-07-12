Csenge Advisory Group Has $371,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BA opened at $183.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.16. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.