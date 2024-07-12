Csenge Advisory Group Has $653,000 Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 148,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth $6,826,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $6,718,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $165,709.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,454,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 23,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $710,709.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,380,452.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $165,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,454,656.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,850 shares of company stock worth $2,795,188. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $27.02 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.