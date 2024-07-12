Csenge Advisory Group Has $655,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Edison International were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE EIX opened at $74.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $77.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

